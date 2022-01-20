 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stitt reelection campaign says it raised $1.19 million in last quarter
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection campaign raised $1.19 million in 2021’s fourth quarter and has $2.3 million in cash, the campaign said Wednesday.

It said both are unprecedented heading into an election year.

“The Oklahoma Turnaround is underway with historic low unemployment, record-high investments by the State in education, and Republican-led tax cuts taking effect as Oklahomans battle inflation provoked by liberal D.C. policies,” Stitt said in a news release.

Stitt is expected to face several noncompetitive opponents in the June 28 Republican primary and state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, a former Republican turned Democrat, in the November general election.

Stitt spent $5 million of his own money to win the governorship in 2018, but campaign manager Donelle Harder said Stitt has not put any cash into the current campaign.

“We are running full throttle to protect freedoms and advance common-sense conservative policies,” said Stitt. “It takes all of us working together to make Oklahoma a Top 10 state.”

The campaign has not yet filed its fourth-quarter report, which isn’t due to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission until Jan. 31.

Jan. 22, 2022 video. Gov. Stitt says order is to help schools stay open for in-person learning during COVID-19 teacher shortages
