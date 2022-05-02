 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stitt reelection campaign expands its financial advantage

Gov. Kevin Stitt, who spent around $5 million of his own money and more than $10 million all told to win a tough election in 2018, so far has spent $1.9 million — all of it from other people — on his reelection bid.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

Campaign finance quarterly reports filed over the weekend underscore the financial difficulties of challenging an incumbent.

The reports show that Gov. Kevin Stitt's reelection campaign had spent more than all of his challengers combined had raised through the end of March, and the gap appears to be getting wider.

Stitt reported contributions of $1.25 million for the period, compared to almost $370,000 for his closest rival, Democrat Joy Hofmeister. Five other candidates reported contributions of less than $40,000; most of that was actually out-of-pocket expenses that Republican Mark Sherwood counted as in-kind contributions.

A sixth candidate, Republican Joel Kintsel, did not begin his campaign until after the March 31 end of the reporting period.

By comparison, Hofmeister has raised a total of $904,000 since announcing her candidacy in the fall. The other five candidates reported contributions of $350,000, but that includes $160,000 former state Sen. Ervin Yen transferred from his legislative campaign and $55,000 worth of in-kind contributions reported by Sherwood.

Sherwood's cash contributions were only $42,000 for the election cycle.

Stitt's contributions came mainly from Oklahoma but with substantial support from out of state, especially Texas and Florida. Oil and gas, construction and medical were particularly prominent sectors on his report.

Stitt reported spending $451,000 last quarter and $470,000 total with Brabendercox, a top-of-the-line video production and consulting company for services and media buys.

Other expenditures include $225,000 to Targeted Victory, a Washington-based digital consultant; $185,000 to a Minnesota company for printing and postage; $138,000 to campaign manager Donelle Harder's company; $66,000 for "compliance consulting," $171,298.51 to Absolute Resource Development, a Tulsa-based fundraising firm; and $68,000 to Anedot, an online fundraising and processing platform.

No one, including Hofmeister, can come close to that kind of firepower.

But somebody is spending a lot of money against Stitt. Two ostensibly conservative dark money groups, Sooner State Leadership Fund and Conservative Voice of America, are running bareknuckle spots attacking Stitt.

Reportedly, the Sooner State Leadership Fund is willing to spend up to $10 million to defeat him.

But no one has acknowledged funding the groups, and no real primary challenger to Stitt has emerged.

Stitt has also received some outside help, including spots paid for by the National Republican Governors' Association.

Featured video: Gov. Stitt signs near-total abortion ban: "We want Oklahoma to be the most pro-life state"

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

Campaign finance reports

Governor

  Total contributions*   Cash on hand*

 Kevin Stitt, R $4,528,623.55 $2,641,337.39

Joy Hofmeister, D, $908,295.35 $523,468.90

Ervin Yen, I, $179,462.11 $165,767.57

Connie Johnson, D, $54,194.89 $3,063.83

Natalie Bruno, L, $16,885.68 $2,920.85

Mark Sherwood, R $97,938.53 $41,833.94

Moira McCabe, R, $2,358.25 $2,108.25

Joel Kintsel**, R, NA NA

* Through March 31

**Campaign began after March 31.

