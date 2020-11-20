Stitt reaffirms intention to delay elective surgeries if COVID-19 conditions worsen

“I take that very seriously, limiting that,” Stitt said. “We want hospitals to do that (elective surgeries). We want the health professionals to do that.”

Health Commissioner Lance Frye said there is a point where elective surgeries or nonessential surgeries will have to be stopped.

“How quickly we get there or when we get there, I don’t know, but there is a threshold,” he said.

Frye said hospitals will notify the state when that time comes.

Stitt said it is “possible” that he could consider rolling back the reopening of the state after a previous shutdown if the current trends continue — but only after other measures are exhausted.

“Well, there is always a possibility of that,” Stitt said. “But the cases, the hospitalizations, the elective surgeries — all those things have to be first.”

The goals, Stitt explained, are to protect the health and lives of Oklahomans and keep businesses and schools safely open.

He said he plans to attend the Bedlam football game between the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University this weekend and spend Thanksgiving with his family and parents.