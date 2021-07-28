Stitt reelection campaign boasts big fundraising haul

Gov. Kevin Stitt's reelection committee raked in nearly $775,000 in contributions during the second quarter of 2021, it announced Wednesday.
A report filed with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission shows contributions of $773,431.26 and cash on hand of $1.2 million.
Stitt spent $11.5 million — including nearly $5 million of his own money — to win a hard-fought Republican primary and runoff and general election, but he doesn't figure to need nearly that much this time around.
Four other candidates, including one Republican, have registered campaign committees with the Ethics Commission, but none has raised an appreciable amount of money or is deemed much of a threat to Stitt.
All but $8,000 of the second-quarter contributions were from individuals. Under Oklahoma law, individuals are limited to donate $2,900 per candidate per election.
Stitt's maximum donors included several employees of Gateway Mortgage, the company he founded; at least one of his appointees, Oklahoma Health Care Authority Director Kevin Corbett; and Corbett's wife, Peggy Corbett, who each capped out.
Other maximum donors included former University of Oklahoma President James Gallogly and his wife, Janet Gallogly, and seven members of southwestern Oklahoma's Hilliary family, which operates a communications and media company.
Also in the maximum-donor category are former Oklahoma State University Athletic Director Mike Holder and his wife, Robbie Holder, and Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs President Jonathan Small and his wife, Kristina Small.
Ryan Jackson, a long-time aide to U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and now a lobbyist for the National Mining Association, gave $2,500. Stitt recently filed suit to block federal efforts to assume regulation of surface coal mining in parts of Oklahoma.
Stitt's campaign report listed almost $280,000 in expenses for the April 1-June 30 period, with $95,000 of that going to an Austin, Texas, consulting firm and $60,000 going to a St. Paul, Minnesota, company for printing and postage.