Stitt raises a half-million dollars in third quarter of 2021

Stitt has not contributed anything to his 2022 campaign, which has raised a total of $2.1 million. It was activated on Jan. 5 and carried forward about $420,000 from 2018. The campaign has spent more than $667,000, including more than $30,000 just to process contributions.

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who does not yet have a 2022 opponent, reported a hefty a cash balance of $772,000.

Considerable cash is flowing into the Republican attorney general primary race between Tulsans Gentner Drummond and John O'Connor.

Drummond, who narrowly lost the 2018 primary to the since-resigned Mike Hunter, raised $224,000 in the third quarter and has almost $630,000 in cash on hand.

He also owes $2.36 million from 2018, mostly to himself.

O'Connor may not have Drummond's ability to self-fund, but he does have Stitt's financial network — and Stitt himself — behind him. Stitt appointed O'Connor to the vacant attorney general's job last summer, and his campaign donated $2,800 to O'Connor.

Since formally opening his campaign on Aug. 8, O'Connor has raised almost $345,000 and through the end of September had spent only about $3,000.