Stitt raises a half-million dollars in third quarter of 2021

Gov. Kevin Stitt's reelection campaign raised more than $500,000 during the third quarter and had nearly $1.5 million in cash at the end of the reporting period on Sept. 30, according to Oklahoma Ethics Commission reports filed last week.
Stitt's best-known opponent, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister, did not have to file a third-quarter report because she did not launch her campaign until early October.
The other announced challengers reported minuscule contributions by comparison, although former Republican state Sen. Ervin Yen, running as an independent, had $164,000 in cash on hand — most of it carried forward from his legislative campaign fund.
Former state Sen. Connie Johnson, whom Hofmeister would have to defeat in the Democratic primary to get a crack at Stitt, reported raising $28,780 in the third quarter, with a little under $7,000 in cash.
Johnson has not been a fundraising powerhouse during her public career but might get a boost from hardcore Democrats leery of Hofmeister's switch from the GOP last month.
In any event, Stitt's ability to raise money and self-fund is one of the most daunting factors confronting potential challengers. All told, Stitt's 2018 campaign raised more than $11.8 million — by far a record — including $4.9 million out of Stitt's own pocket.
Stitt has not contributed anything to his 2022 campaign, which has raised a total of $2.1 million. It was activated on Jan. 5 and carried forward about $420,000 from 2018. The campaign has spent more than $667,000, including more than $30,000 just to process contributions.
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who does not yet have a 2022 opponent, reported a hefty a cash balance of $772,000.
Considerable cash is flowing into the Republican attorney general primary race between Tulsans Gentner Drummond and John O'Connor.
Drummond, who narrowly lost the 2018 primary to the since-resigned Mike Hunter, raised $224,000 in the third quarter and has almost $630,000 in cash on hand.
He also owes $2.36 million from 2018, mostly to himself.
O'Connor may not have Drummond's ability to self-fund, but he does have Stitt's financial network — and Stitt himself — behind him. Stitt appointed O'Connor to the vacant attorney general's job last summer, and his campaign donated $2,800 to O'Connor.
Since formally opening his campaign on Aug. 8, O'Connor has raised almost $345,000 and through the end of September had spent only about $3,000.
O'Connor is one of several candidates for statewide office hand-picked by Stitt or closely associated with him. One of those, Education Secretary Ryan Walters, is in a three-way GOP primary for state superintendent of schools with Shawnee Superintendent April Grace and John Cox, who unsuccessfully sought the office twice before as a Democrat.
Stitt personally contributed the primary maximum $2,900 to Walters' campaign, which raised $104,000 between its launch on July 9 and the end of the quarter.
State Board of Education member Trent Smith, who was recently appointed by Stitt, also contributed the maximum $2,900 to Walters — and to Stitt and O'Connor.
Grace, who began her campaign in January, raised almost $28,000 last quarter and had $115,000 in the bank.
Cox has raised a total of $20,650 with less than $7,000 in cash.