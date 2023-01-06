Stitt promises tax cuts, "true school choice" in second term

Indicative of that, Stitt said, was his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Hope you're proud of how we kept Oklahoma open, free and safe."
As with any political speech, Stitt's is deserving of a few footnotes.
For instance, an estimated 16,000 Oklahomans have died from COVID — a figure Stitt disputes — and many others are suffering long-term effects, which caused the bulk of the medical and public health officials in the state to question some of his policies.
And CNBC's business rankings of the states, issued in July, ranked Oklahoma second for cost of doing business but 38th overall, 48th for "Life, Health and Inclusion," 35th for "Workforce" and 35th for "Economy."
"True school choice" means sending tax dollars to private schools.
Speaking earlier to reporters, Stitt sounded somewhat more tempered about tax cuts although he clearly believes Oklahomans deserve some sort of dividends from the more than $3 billion in reserves built over the past four years.
"First of all, I would never put Oklahomans in a tough situation where we have to cut core services," he said.
But with such substantial reserves, Stitt said, some consideration should be given to tax cuts or rebates. He did not sound set on the exact nature of those, although he did say he still thinks the state sales tax on groceries should be repealed because "that is the most regressive tax."
He also said he hopes to come to some sort of rapprochement with the state's tribal governments after four years of feuding over gaming and sovereignty issues.
Stitt said all 39 of the state's federally recognized tribes have been invited to Monday's inauguration and he expects about 20 to attend.
Friday night's event filled the floor of the BOK Center with banquet tables, with after-dinner entertainment by Corey Kent of Bixby.
A ball was held in Enid on Saturday night and another was planned in Oklahoma City on Monday night. An inaugural prayer service is scheduled for Sunday.
Stitt and other statewide officials will be sworn in at around midday on Monday on the south steps of the Capitol.
Photos: Highlights from the Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball at the BOK Center
Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball
Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball
Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball
Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball
Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball
Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball
Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball
Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball
Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball
Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball
Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball
Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball
Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball
Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball
Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball
Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball
Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball
Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball
Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball
Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball
Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball
Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball
Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball
Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball
Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball
Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball
Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball
Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball
Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball
Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball
Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball
Gubernatorial Inaugural Ball
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
"Though Leader McCarthy offered some positive rule changes to the House Freedom Caucus … they are not concrete reforms that will lead to a true change in our trajectory towards bankruptcy," said new U.S. Rep. Josh Brecheen, who associated himself with the Freedom Caucus during his 2022 campaign.
Not many members of Congress get to cast one of their final votes on major legislation named for themselves, but U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe essentially capped nearly 60 years in elected office by doing just that late Thursday.
State and local governments often tax economic activity on tribal land, reducing what tribes can collect to fund services for their citizens. It’s the latest variation on centuries of wealth extraction.