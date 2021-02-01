Stitt praises administration's handling of COVID, sets out agenda

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt took bows for his administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed his war with Tulsa Public Schools and sketched out what he called "The People's Agenda" during his annual State of the State address on Monday.
Speaking in a House of Representatives Chamber less packed than usual because of COVID-19, Stitt also painted a grim picture of rampant crime, unpaid taxes and society run amok unless questions arising from last year's McGirt decision are settled soon.
McGirt, said Stitt, is "the most pressing issue facing our state's future."
That U.S. Supreme Court ruling has created considerable confusion and uncertainty, particularly in eastern Oklahoma, as many hundreds of serious criminal cases have shifted from state to federal courts and questions have arisen about many other issues.
Stitt spent a good deal of Monday's speech reviewing his administration's response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
"I’ve kept my promise to follow the data and make the right decisions for Oklahoma at the right time," Stitt said. "And now we are months and months ahead of other states."
Some might dispute that, given sharp increases in cases and deaths over the winter, but the state's mortality rate remains relatively low.
Stitt acknowledged the "loss" of "more than 3,000 Oklahomans" — more than 3,500, to be more precise — but said the course he's steered has kept the economy from collapsing and put the state in better financial shape than expected.
"It appears now other states are waking up to the stark reality of double-digit unemployment, huge budget deficits and the fact that our kids are safer at school than anywhere else," Stitt said. "They’re realizing we took the smart approach in Oklahoma."
On the matter of in-person school, Stitt kept up his attack on Tulsa Public Schools for not opening its classrooms since last spring. He listed all of the surrounding districts, which at various times have offered an in-person option, but did not mention two of the largest — Broken Arrow and Bixby — recently went to all distance-learning because of COVID-19.
Still, experts and data indicate a decline in new cases over the past few weeks, and Stitt predicted the pandemic will soon be behind Oklahoma.
"My vision is to get our summer back," he said, and later added, "The pandemic isn’t over — but we can see the light at the end of the tunnel."
Stitt said he and legislative leaders have "worked together to craft not the governor’s agenda, not the House’s agenda, not the Senate’s agenda, but the people’s agenda!"
And that agenda will be decided Republican, he said, he said, after a November election that gave the GOP its largest House majority ever and maintained its big advantage in the Senate.
Stitt said his FY 2022 budget proposal allows for some target growth and $300 million to restore some of the reserves used during the past two fiscal years.
"The People’s Agenda for this legislative session has three main pillars," Stitt said. "No. 1, make Oklahoma a top 10 state for business, No. 2, deliver taxpayers more for their money, and No. 3, invest in our fellow Oklahomans."