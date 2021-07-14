Stitt names new state chief operating officer

OKLAHOMA CITY — Steven Harpe, director of the state’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services, is assuming a dual role, adding state chief operating officer to his titles, Gov. Kevin Stitt said Tuesday.
Harpe also will continue to serve on the governor’s Cabinet as deputy secretary of digital transformation and administration.
As COO, he will oversee Cabinet secretaries and state agencies for Stitt. He replaces John Budd, who resigned to return to private business.
The move also involves the promotion of Office of Management and Enterprise Services Chief of Staff Dana Webb to deputy director of the agency, which is responsible for state government’s business operations, including payroll, technology and budgeting.
Before joining OMES, Harpe was chief information officer for Stitt’s Gateway Mortgage Group.
Randy Krehbiel
Staff Writer
I have been with the Tulsa World since 1979. I'm a native of Hinton, Okla., and graduate of Oklahoma State University. I primarily cover government and politics.
