 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stitt names new state chief operating officer
0 Comments

Stitt names new state chief operating officer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY — Steven Harpe, director of the state’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services, is assuming a dual role, adding state chief operating officer to his titles, Gov. Kevin Stitt said Tuesday.

Harpe also will continue to serve on the governor’s Cabinet as deputy secretary of digital transformation and administration.

As COO, he will oversee Cabinet secretaries and state agencies for Stitt. He replaces John Budd, who resigned to return to private business.

The move also involves the promotion of Office of Management and Enterprise Services Chief of Staff Dana Webb to deputy director of the agency, which is responsible for state government’s business operations, including payroll, technology and budgeting.

Before joining OMES, Harpe was chief information officer for Stitt’s Gateway Mortgage Group.

Featured video:

Wayne Greene reads the Tulsa World editorial, "Factions threaten state GOP"
071421-tul-nws-harpe-steven

Harpe
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY takes careful approach in virus death count

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Feud between Lankford, state Republican chair could be headed for showdown at GOP committee meeting
Govt-and-politics

Feud between Lankford, state Republican chair could be headed for showdown at GOP committee meeting

  • Updated

Oklahoma Republicans have been very tight-lipped about the meeting, which begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Fairview Baptist Church, 1230 N. Sooner Road in Edmond, but the meeting's agenda includes consideration of a resolution to censure Lankford because he did not go along with several other Republicans, including the state's House delegation, in an attempt to keep Democrat Joe Biden from claiming the presidency in January.

Related story: Attack on Lankford reflects tensions between elected officials and their parties

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News