Stitt names new cabinet secretary

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday announced the appointment of Ken McQueen to serve as Oklahoma’s Secretary of Energy and Environment.

The announcement follows the resignation of Ken Wagner effective Sept. 3.

“Ken McQueen’s 40 years of experience in energy and environmental policies make him an invaluable asset to our administration,” Stitt said. “I am excited to work with Ken to continue the great progress we’ve made to make Oklahoma a national leader in energy innovation.”

McQueen has served three years with the federal Environmental Protection Agency as U.S. EPA Region 6 administrator in Dallas and as national energy policy adviser. After his two years as Secretary for Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources for New Mexico, the state became the third-largest crude oil producer in the U.S., according to a news release from the governor's office.

“I’m delighted for the opportunity to return to my home state and actively participate in the advancement of Oklahoma’s energy and environmental resources,” said McQueen, who also has 14 years of experience at Williams Cos. and WPX Energy.

McQueen earned a bachelor’s in petroleum engineering from the University of Tulsa; he remains on TU's Industry Advisory Board. He was inducted into the TU College of Engineering Hall of Fame in 2018.​

