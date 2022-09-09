 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stitt names members of pregnancy panel

Attorney General John O’Connor (left) stands behind Gov. Kevin Stitt as he signs Senate Bill 612, which makes abortion a felony for those who provide the care, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. It makes an exception only for an abortion performed to save the life of the mother.

Gov. Kevin Stitt's office on Friday released the membership of a panel set up by him to steer women away from abortion and toward pregnancy, parenting and adoption services.

The Helping Every Life and Parent Task Force, or HELP, was established by Stitt in a July executive order. The order followed on the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, which had the effect of outlawing abortion in Oklahoma under most circumstances.

Stitt's five nominees to the 11-member HELP Task Force are: Juli Merciez, co-founder and president of The Cottage, a Bartlesville pregnancy center and residential maternity home; David Lewis, CEO of Go Life Mobile Medical Inc., which has pregnancy resource clinics in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Norman; Dierdre McCool, executive vice president of the Butterfield Memorial Foundation, which is connected to the original Deaconess Hospital and associated home for unwed mothers; Dr. Michelle Brunnabend, owner and physician at Aspen Women’s Center in Oklahoma City; and Gayla White, director of Hope Pregnancy Ministries, an affiliate of Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children.

The other members of the task force, most of whom are chosen by agency heads appointed by the governor, are long-time Republican operative Crystal Coon, appointed by current Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City; Rep. Danny Williams, R-Seminole, appointed by House Speaker Charles McCall; First Assistant Oklahoma Attorney General Lori Carter, representing Attorney General John O’Connor; Deputy State Medicaid Director Sandra Puebla, representing Secretary of Health and Mental Health Kevin Corbett; Department of Health and Human Services Interim Director Samantha Galloway; and Jackie Shawnee, chief of staff to Commissioner of Health Keith Reed.

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

