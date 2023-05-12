Gov. Kevin Stitt's attempt to shut down Oklahoma's Public Broadcasting System because of programming like "Clifford the Big Red Dog," "NewsHour" and "Let's Learn" earned him and the state national attention.

Whether good or bad attention is a matter of perspective.

Stitt's veto of Oklahoma Educational Television's reauthorization landed him on conservative media such as Fox News, Newsmax and The Washington Examiner, and won plaudits from the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, which appears to be in sync with Stitt on many issues.

It has also brought less-admiring glances from moderate to liberal and even some conservative angles.

On Fox News, Stitt played up the anti-LGBTQ+ aspect of his decision and predicted it will be a winning issue for Republicans in 2024.

"We believe in traditional family values," Stitt said. "We're not going to let biological males participate in girls’ sports."

"I believe it's going to be more and more important ... in 2024 because the left has gone too far. They have gone way too radical," Stitt said. "We have an obligation to protect our children. ... To us, it's pretty common sense. And I hope it's an issue in the general election in 2024, because I think we win on that with Americans."

After the veto, Stitt's office shared information with Tulsa World indicating the animated children’s cartoon “Clifford the Big Red Dog," which airs on PBS affiliates such as OETA, features lesbian characters in some episodes.

About OETA funding The Oklahoma Legislature appropriated $2.8 million to OETA in the current fiscal year, a 10% decrease in funding from the prior year. The network also receives private funding.

Republican Young Turks tried to zero out OETA more than a decade ago and finally retreated under a hail of angry responses from viewers who did not want their "Antiques Roadshow," "Masterpiece Theater" and "Oklahoma Outdoors" taken away.

But elevating the matter to a potential national issue may give Stitt more leverage in dissuading Oklahoma's Republican-led Legislature from overriding or legislating around his veto to preserve the nation's most-watched public broadcasting system.

As they say in tv land: Stay tuned.