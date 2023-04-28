OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday said he hopes cooler heads prevail after his fight with the state Senate over education policy went nuclear this week.

In a news conference, Stitt praised the Senate for passing a new education plan that includes teacher pay raises and school choice tax credits, but whether he will continue vetoing Senate bills en masse is unclear.

"I don't know," Stitt said when asked whether the Senate should expect more vetoes. "Stay tuned."

Stitt vetoed 20 Senate bills on Wednesday and attached identical veto messages that called on the Oklahoma Legislature's upper chamber to pass an education plan and tax cuts. His veto message hinted that more vetoes are coming.

A Senate panel responded by unanimously refusing to confirm two of the governor's Cabinet secretaries. The Senate Rules Committee declined to confirm Kevin Corbett as secretary of health and mental health or Chad Mariska as secretary of commerce.

“We’re going to reject those nominees as long as the governor continues to make vetoes about trying to bully us," said Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City. "We are going to show him that we’re going to stand up to bullies.”

Stitt said it was disappointing that the executive nominations, which are contingent upon Senate approval, got caught up in politics.

The governor's tone shifted slightly on Friday as he said he would sign into law a new education package passed by the Senate if it also passes the state House.

"The Senate now is moving," Stitt said. "We're talking. This is great."

The Senate's new plan proposes putting $500 million more into the state's school funding formula to cover across-the-board teacher pay raises of $4,000 to $8,000 and then some. The plan also would offer refundable tax credits based on household income for parents who send their children to private schools.

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said his chamber is reviewing the new proposal.

But Stitt also expressed frustration that the Senate hasn't voted on a slew of tax cut proposals approved by the House.

"Until we get tax cuts, until we get parental choice done, we're not not going to do all this other stuff for lobbyists and special interest groups," Stitt said. "Let's get those two things done, and then we'll be happy to talk about some other things in the budget."

Stitt has called on the Oklahoma Legislature to eliminate the state portion of the grocery sales tax and requested more cuts to the personal income and corporate income tax rates.

Some senators have balked at the idea of cutting taxes again this year after new personal and corporate income tax cuts took effect last year. Even with a $1.2 billion surplus this year, Treat has expressed concerns that the roughly $800 million price tag on various education plans could leave the state lacking the revenue needed to offset tax cuts.

