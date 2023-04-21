OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt said his office is looking into whether the McCurtain County sheriff, reportedly one of several local officials caught on tape discussing murdering two local reporters and lynching Black people, can be removed from office.

"We're looking at all legal avenues for impeachment," Stitt said in a news conference Friday.

Although Stitt has called for the resignations of all the McCurtain County officials who allegedly were part of the conversation, McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy is the only participant still serving in elected office.

McCurtain County Commissioner Mark Jennings resigned on Wednesday after the McCurtain Gazette-News published articles and audio recordings alleging that he had discussed killing local journalists and lynching Black people with several other county officials.

Clardy, Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix and Sheriff’s Office Investigator Alicia Manning have resisted calls that they resign after the newspaper named them as the other parties in the recorded conversation.

State law says elected officials can be impeached for one of eight reasons. They are corruption in office, extortion, oppression in office, gross partiality, willful neglect of duty, willful maladministration, habitual drunkenness and failure to account for public funds.

But whether the governor has any authority to start impeachment proceedings against an elected county official is unclear. Stitt said his staff attorney is digging into the matter.

"I've had several calls from the community down there, and this guy needs to do the right thing," Stitt said. "He needs to step down, because he's only hurting himself. He's only hurting Oklahoma, and I don't think he can be effective at this point."

A man who answered the phone at the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office on Friday said Clardy was not available.

Trying to remove someone from office against their will is a difficult and complicated process. According to state law, the process appears to require a grand jury to present an accusation, which spurs court proceedings in which the accused can mount a defense.

The McCurtain County Sheriff's Office appeared to dig in its heels this week when it accused the Gazette-News of illegally recording the conversation among county officials. A Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office said the department also believes that the audio recording was altered, a claim the newspaper has denied. The Gazette-News has since released the full audio recording.

The newspaper's publisher, Bruce Willingham, previously said he left his recorder behind in a County Commission meeting room in hope of getting evidence that county officials were holding an illegal meeting.

The recordings made available by the Gazette-News match its reporting, but the Tulsa World could not independently verify the identities of the people speaking.