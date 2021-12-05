Stitt expresses confidence in Pardon and Parole Board

OKLAHOMA CITY — While critics are taking aim at the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, Gov. Kevin Stitt is not among them.
Stitt has three appointees to the five-member board. Two members are appointed by the Court of Criminal Appeals and the Oklahoma Supreme Court.
Some prosecutors have alleged two of Stitt’s appointees, Kelly Doyle and Chairman Adam Luck, are biased activists who don’t give victims and attorneys for the state a fair shake.
“I support all three of my appointees,” Stitt said. “They are doing a good job, and they have a tough job to do. ...
“But to play Monday morning quarterback and criticize them just because you don’t like the decision and you are on one side or the other, I think is unfair, until you sit in their shoes and are able to see all the evidence they get to see.”
Laura Thomas, the district attorney for Payne and Logan counties, said the members are not elected and answer to no one.
“The Pardon and Parole Board is taking verdicts out of the juries’ hands and turning them upside down because they personally don’t like the verdict,” said Thomas.
She is among a group of prosecutors who have tried and failed to have the pair removed from hearing cases from their districts.
Jason Hicks, the district attorney for Caddo, Grady, Stephens and Jefferson counties, said prosecutors are being required to relitigate cases in front of the panel. He said that is not the role of the Pardon and Parole Board, which is supposed to look at what an offender has done since incarceration that could merit an early release.
He said Doyle and Luck have made comments indicating they are seeking to find out why an offender should remain in prison.
“What is going on over there is wrong, and the public needs to know about it,” Hicks said.
Steve Kunzweiler is Tulsa County district attorney.
“Having been a prosecutor for 30-plus years, one thing that is constant is that law enforcement, prosecutors, defense attorneys, judges and victims live the reality of the case as it is litigated,” he said.
“One of the most frustrating aspects for all of those parties is the revisionist history taking place sometimes later when the amount of time and attention is not nearly what took place when the proceedings originally took place,” Kunzweiler said.
There are cases when offenders have exhibited sufficient efforts toward rehabilitation that the board should consider them, Kuunzweiler said.
“But when people are murdered, robbed at gunpoint, raped and molested, sometimes the punishment should be fulfilled to its ultimate ending point as determined by a judge or a jury,” he said.
Craig Blankenship of Edmond is a grandfather who wants answers.
He said Lawrence Paul Anderson wasn’t qualified to be considered on a highly touted, massive commutation docket for several reasons, but he was and turned loose, with Stitt’s approval.
Anderson is accused of killing Andrea Blankenship, 41, his former daughter-in-law, whose heart was cut out and cooked. Her bowels and stomach were removed, according to the medical examiner’s report, which chronicles multiple other injuries.
Anderson is also accused of killing his uncle, Leon Pye, and Pye’s 4-year-old granddaughter, Kaeos Yates. Anderson’s aunt, Delsie Pye, survived being stabbed.
The February 2021 attacks took place in Chickasha, just after Anderson had been released from prison.
The inmate was considered high risk, Blankenship said.
Anderson has a lengthy record going back to 2011 that includes several cases of possession of a controlled, dangerous substance with intent to distribute, pointing a firearm, firearms charges and domestic abuse, according to records.
In July, Craig Blankenship’s son, John Curtis Blankenship, hung himself in his father’s home. Craig Blankenship and Andrea Blankenship were divorced. They had two children.
Craig Blankenship said his son was seriously depressed.
“Is it negligence or is it criminal,” Blankenship said of how the Pardon and Parole Board handled Anderson’s case.
Anderson was denied commutation consideration in July 2019, but three months later he was approved to move forward for consideration, Blankenship said.
On the final vote, Doyle was the only no vote, Blankenship said.
Former member and retired judge Allen McCall was among those voting for commutation, something he regrets.
McCall said he should have caught the problems with Anderson’s application, which might have saved lives.
“There were so many of them (applicants), I just didn’t do it,” McCall said. “That is my mistake. I really own up to it. I feel a lot of guilt over that.”
The commutation docket came after a change in the law, when prisons were packed and criminal justice reform was a hot topic.
McCall spent a little over four years on the board, first appointed by then-Gov. Mary Fallin and then by the Oklahoma Supreme Court.
“Prosecutors really don’t get a fair shake, therefore victims don’t get a fair shake,” McCall said. “I think there is no question about that.”
He said the board now contains more people who are political and are against the death penalty.
“If that is what the governor wants to do, he has the right to do it,” McCall said.
For years, defense attorneys and others claimed the panel was stacked with pro-law enforcement types, making it difficult for inmates to get out.
But changes in qualifications for board members made the panel more diverse.
In 2018, a new law was enacted to require individuals appointed to the Board to possess at least five years of experience in one of nine fields: criminal justice, parole, probation, corrections, criminal law, law enforcement, mental health services, substance abuse services or social work. At least two members are to have “experience in mental health services, substance abuse services, or social work.”
Stephen Jones is a well-known Enid attorney who represented the late Roger Dale Stafford before the Pardon and Parole Board and the late Timothy McVeigh in federal court. Both men were executed.
Jones has no criticism of the current board.
“The board composition during (Gov. Mary) Fallin, I thought was a charade and frankly a farce,” Jones said.
He said the board then was so packed with those associated with law enforcement and prosecutors that it “was so clearly unfair and biased against serious consideration of parole or pardon applications, and I think that bias was reflected in the small number of people they did recommend.”
Jones said district attorneys have increasingly taken a more political role and to some degree weakened their influence.
In February 2021, Stitt requested an OSBI investigation into the Pardon and Parole Board, specifically relating to circumstances surrounding commutation applications. The OSBI has concluded that investigation. State law requires that “(a)ll records relating to any investigation being conducted by the Bureau ... shall be confidential and shall not be open to the public ...”
However, the OSBI director may authorize the release of investigative information, Stitt’s office said. The director has approved releasing the following information: The investigation did not uncover any intentional misconduct by Pardon and Parole Board members or staff. Based upon the information gathered through numerous interviews and a review of relevant documents, no criminal wrongdoing was found to have occurred, according to Stitt’s office.
Doyle, Luck and Richard Smothermon, a current board member and former prosecutor appointed by the Oklahoma Supreme Court, all declined to comment for this article. Smothermon was not on the board when Anderson’s sentence was commuted.
Meanwhile, an Oklahoma County grand jury is expected to look into the situation.
