Stitt expresses confidence in Pardon and Parole Board

OKLAHOMA CITY — While critics are taking aim at the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, Gov. Kevin Stitt is not among them.

Stitt has three appointees to the five-member board. Two members are appointed by the Court of Criminal Appeals and the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Some prosecutors have alleged two of Stitt’s appointees, Kelly Doyle and Chairman Adam Luck, are biased activists who don’t give victims and attorneys for the state a fair shake.

“I support all three of my appointees,” Stitt said. “They are doing a good job, and they have a tough job to do. ...

“But to play Monday morning quarterback and criticize them just because you don’t like the decision and you are on one side or the other, I think is unfair, until you sit in their shoes and are able to see all the evidence they get to see.”

Laura Thomas, the district attorney for Payne and Logan counties, said the members are not elected and answer to no one.

“The Pardon and Parole Board is taking verdicts out of the juries’ hands and turning them upside down because they personally don’t like the verdict,” said Thomas.