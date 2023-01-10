Stitt drops four from Veterans Commission

Gov. Kevin Stitt terminated four of the Oklahoma Veterans Commission's nine members on Tuesday, including Chairman Jerry Ball, a vocal supporter of Executive Director Joel Kintsel.

Stitt's attempts to oust Kintsel over the past year have been thwarted by the commission, whose members are mostly appointed by veterans organizations. In October, Ball wrote in a letter that Stitt was pressuring Ball's sponsoring organization, the American Legion, to remove him.

Kintsel unsuccessfully challenged Stitt in last year's Republican gubernatorial primary, although the two were at odds before that.

Stitt has now replaced the entire nine-member board in a little more than a year.

Removed from the commission on Tuesday were Ball, Jerletta Pandos, Gary Miles and Bill Kokendofer.

Ball, who had served on the commission under four governors, including Stitt, was replaced by Brett Martin, a U.S. Navy veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Pandos, whose term would not have expired until 2025, was replaced by Ted Perry, representing Disabled American Veterans. Perry is a combat veteran whose service includes two combat tours in Iraq. He is a Purple Heart recipient.

Miles, the 2022 Oklahoma Veteran of the Year, was replaced by Daniel Orr, representing the Veterans of Foreign Wars. A Marine Corps veteran, Orr saw combat in Iraq and Afghanistan.

A replacement for Kokendofer, a leader in Paralyzed Veterans of America, was not immediately announced.

Two members were replaced last summer after they openly backed Kintsel against Stitt in the GOP primary. They sued, unsuccessfully.

Six of the commission's nine members are reserved for representatives of the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Disabled American Veterans, the Paralyzed Veterans of America, the Military Order of the Purple Heart and the National Guard Association of Oklahoma. The organizations each nominate one member, but the governor can approve or not approve the choices.

The governor also appoints three at-large members.

The commission met for more than an hour behind closed doors last September to discuss Kintsel's employment but took no action.