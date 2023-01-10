Stitt creates task force on child welfare

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday formed the Child Welfare Task Force.
The task force will comprise 12 members, whose focus will be to improve Oklahoma’s child welfare system.
“One of a state’s most important responsibilities is to protect the lives and safety of its citizens,” Stitt said in an executive order creating the task force. “Paramount among these, is protecting and enhancing the lives of our children. Some of the hardest and most difficult work that any state does is in child welfare. We must continue to meet this challenge head on. As Governor I am committed to protecting our youngest and future generations."
The task force will study, evaluate and make recommendations regarding policies, programs and proposed legislation that will reduce the time to permanency in the foster care system and reduce the amount of re-entries to foster care after discharge to permanency.
It will identify risk factors that lead to the removal of children from their biological parents’ home and propose areas of support for biological parents.
The panel will submit a report before Oct. 1 detailing its recommendations.