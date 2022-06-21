Stitt continues raking in campaign cash as primary approaches

Gov. Kevin Stitt's reelection campaign rolled through the spring like a financial juggernaut, according to pre-primary reports filed with the Oklahoma State Ethics Commission this week.

Stitt's campaign listed receipts of $817,356.95 from April 1 through June 13, plus another $71,600 since.

For the election cycle, he's surpassed $5.4 million total, counting $414,000 from his 2018 campaign.

All of those figures are far greater than those of any other candidate for state office — as is the $4.7 million Stitt's campaign has spent.

While Stitt soaks up the lion's share of cash, some down-ticket GOP primaries figure to be much more competitive.

In the attorney general race, challenger Gentner Drummond loaned his campaign $1.75 million as he fights to unseat John O'Connor, a first-time candidate appointed to the position by Stitt last summer.

O'Connor's campaign reported receipts of $322,128.30 for the reporting period, bringing him to more than $1.5 million for the election cycle. Recent donors of note included state Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, and musician Taylor Hanson.

O'Connor's pre-primary report showed a balance of $288,349.29.

Drummond, meanwhile, brought in a little over $165,000 during the reporting period and has raised about $1.35 million aside from his own money. He had $187,459.85 on hand on June 13, a figure that does not include $300,000 Drummond put into the campaign a few days later.

Not included in those totals is more than $1.2 million in independent expenditures in the race. Most of that cannot be traced to the original sources, although it is known that $571,000 to help O'Connor was spent by a PAC associated with the Republican Attorneys General Association.

Advancing American Freedom, a PAC started last year by former Vice President Mike Pence, spent $214,000 opposing O'Connor.

The large amounts going into targeted independent expenditure campaigns may be diverting money from candidate campaigns. Aside from Stitt, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister, the two attorney general candidates and a few others, contributions to candidates in Tuesday's primaries have raised only modest sums.

Hofmeister, a Republican until last fall, is up against former state Sen. Connie Johnson in the Democratic primary. Hofmeister's campaign reported receipts of $214,971.21 for the reporting period, bringing her campaign total to just over $1.1 million with $490,000 in cash.

Johnson had not filed a pre-primary report as of Thursday afternoon.

The three Republicans challenging Stitt reported relatively small receipts, except for Mark Sherwood's $167,880.66 in in-kind contributions. It appears that most of those were out of his own pocket.

The money race for state superintendent of public instruction is led by Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace, who reported nearly $290,000 in contributions through June 13. State Education Secretary Ryan Walters is close with about $250,000.

The dark money injected into a handful of legislative races does not, for the most part, seem to have resulted in a corresponding increase in contributions directly to campaigns. In one of those, House District 24 in south Tulsa County and northwest Okmulgee County, incumbent Logan Phillips has raised about $60,000, much it from House colleagues, but his two challengers, Bobby Schultz and Chris Banning, are largely self-funded.

Banning has put more than $160,000 of his own money into his campaign.

Featured video: U.S. Supreme Court rules on campaign loan repayment limits

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.