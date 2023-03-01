OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt's science and innovation secretary will resign to take a job at Oklahoma State University.

Elizabeth Pollard will serve as the next president of Cowboy Technologies, a for-profit business accelerator owned by the OSU Research Foundation.

Pollard joined Stitt's Cabinet in 2020. Before her, Dr. Kayse Shrum, who is now OSU's president, served as Stitt's secretary of science and innovation.

In her Feb. 24 resignation letter, Pollard said serving the state for nearly three years has been an immense honor.

"I leave my Office with pride knowing that much has been accomplished to align our state strategically — in key technology areas, partnerships and investment capital — for economic and workforce development growth," she wrote.

Pollard will step down on March 15 or when Stitt names her replacement. The search for her successor is ongoing, Stitt's office said in a news release.