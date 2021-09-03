Stitt Cabinet member resigns to pursue 'personal interests'

Oklahoma's secretary of digital transformation and administration, David Ostrowe, has resigned to "focus on his successful restaurant management business and pursue other personal interests," Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Friday.

Ostrowe's resignation is effective Sept. 7.

Stitt appointed Ostrowe in January 2019 to the unpaid Cabinet position focusing on "digital transformation in the delivery of services across all agencies," as well as providing oversight of state financial institutions similar to previous secretary of finance positions, according to a news release.

“Working with the Cabinet has been an honor and privilege and I am grateful to Governor Stitt for the opportunity to serve my state,” Ostrowe said in a statement. “I am proud of the accomplishments of my team and hope they will continue to modernize and evolve.”

Ostrowe is the president and CEO of O&M Restaurant Group, which is a Taco Bell franchisee, according to its website.

“I appreciate David’s service and contributions to the state of Oklahoma,” Stitt said. “He championed transparency, tackled the bureaucratic processes in state government to put Oklahomans first, and served as a key liaison to learn and share practices with other states across the country. I wish him well in his next endeavor.”