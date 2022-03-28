 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stitt appoints new secretary of military and veterans affairs

  • Updated
John Nash portrait

John Nash has been appointed Oklahoma Secretary of Military and Veterans Affairs after the retirement of Brig. Gen. Ben T. Robinson.

 Provided/Nicolette Jackson Pownall Photography

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday announced the appointment of John Nash as secretary of military and veterans affairs.

He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Brig. Gen. Ben T. Robinson.

“John Nash’s background as a loyal member of the armed forces combined with his leadership and business skills will ensure we are serving our veterans with honor and supporting the brave Oklahomans who have risked their lives to defend our freedom,” Stitt said in a press release announcing the appointment.

Nash enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve at age 17 before graduating from McLoud High School. He was later commissioned as an officer through the University of Oklahoma’s Army ROTC program, where he also was a member of the men’s basketball team.

Nash graduated from a variety of military schools, including Airborne School and Ranger School. He served in multiple leadership and command roles at various levels in the Army. He served for over a decade in a variety of special operations, national security and diplomatic roles including multiple tours of duty in Afghanistan, Iraq and other theaters.

“I am humbled by Governor Stitt’s appointment to serve Oklahoma as the Secretary of Military and Veterans Affairs,” Nash said in the release. “As a member of our country’s armed forces, it is an honor to be able to support our veterans and members of the military in this new role.”

Nash holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Oklahoma, an MBA from the European University in Madrid and graduated cum laude from law school at Seton Hall University.​

