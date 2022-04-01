 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stitt appoints former prosecutor to Pardon and Parole Board

  • Updated
  • 0

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has appointed former prosecutor Cathy Stocker to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, he announced Thursday.

Stocker replaces Kelly Doyle, who resigned.

“Cathy has committed her professional career to bringing justice to victims and their families and preserving law and order in our state,” Stitt said. “She is an advocate for justice. I am glad to have her serve Oklahoma in this new capacity.”

Stocker served Oklahoma’s fourth district, composed of Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant and Kingfisher counties, for 28 years as the district attorney before retiring in 2010.

She served on the District Attorneys Council from 1991 to 2010, serving as vice chair and then chair of the board her last two years. She was also on the board of directors of the Oklahoma District Attorneys Association, serving as president from 2009 to 2010.

Stocker was also an appointed member of the Oklahoma Ethics Commission and served as its chair multiple times.

People are also reading…

“It is an honor to be appointed by Governor Stitt to serve on the Oklahoma Pardon & Parole Board,” Stocker said in a written statement.

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve the citizens of our state in this new position. I will do so to the best of my ability.”

Stocker earned an undergraduate degree in 1972 and a law degree in 1975 from the University of Oklahoma.

Featured video:

040122-tul-nws-stocker-cathy

Stocker

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Here are the most stressed states in the U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert