Stitt appoints former prosecutor to Pardon and Parole Board

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has appointed former prosecutor Cathy Stocker to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, he announced Thursday.

Stocker replaces Kelly Doyle, who resigned.

“Cathy has committed her professional career to bringing justice to victims and their families and preserving law and order in our state,” Stitt said. “She is an advocate for justice. I am glad to have her serve Oklahoma in this new capacity.”

Stocker served Oklahoma’s fourth district, composed of Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant and Kingfisher counties, for 28 years as the district attorney before retiring in 2010.

She served on the District Attorneys Council from 1991 to 2010, serving as vice chair and then chair of the board her last two years. She was also on the board of directors of the Oklahoma District Attorneys Association, serving as president from 2009 to 2010.

Stocker was also an appointed member of the Oklahoma Ethics Commission and served as its chair multiple times.

“It is an honor to be appointed by Governor Stitt to serve on the Oklahoma Pardon & Parole Board,” Stocker said in a written statement.

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve the citizens of our state in this new position. I will do so to the best of my ability.”

Stocker earned an undergraduate degree in 1972 and a law degree in 1975 from the University of Oklahoma.

