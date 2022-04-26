 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
StateTourism Department cancels contract with Swadley's over suspected fraud

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department canceled its contract with Swadley’s Bar-B-Q on Monday due to “suspected fraudulent activity and questionable business practices,” the agency announced in a statement.

Click here to read the story at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

