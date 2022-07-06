 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State's oil, gas tax collections reach all-time high

  • Updated
Oklahoma State Capitol (copy) (copy)

For the first time in any 12-month period, the state's oil and gas production taxes topped $1.5 billion in fiscal year 2022.

 Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World file

OKLAHOMA CITY — Aided by record collections from the oil and gas industry, the state's gross receipts in June and for the just-ended fiscal year show that Oklahoma’s economy continues to expand, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel said Wednesday.

For the first time in any 12-month period, oil and gas production taxes topped $1.5 billion in fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30. Total collections during FY 2022 were $16.46 billion, up 15% from FY 2021.

June gross receipts of $1.51 billion are down by 1.5% from the same month last year, but the reduction is due to noneconomic factors.

The income tax filing deadline in 2021 was moved to June, so collections spiked during that month instead of in April.

June 2022 oil and gas production taxes of $171.2 million are the highest of any single month.

“Inflationary forces are a significant concern for consumers, but Oklahoma’s macro economy is benefitting from current energy prices and low unemployment,” McDaniel said. “Economic activity remains strong as reflected in sales and use tax receipts.”

Combined sales and use tax receipts were $578.1 million in June, up 10.3 % from June last year.

Due to last year’s shift in tax filing deadlines, combined income tax receipts of $541.2 million in June are down 23.2% this month. For fiscal year 2022, income taxes generated $5.78 billion, up 8.6%.

The record high collections from oil and gas production in June are based on April production, when crude oil averaged $101.78 per barrel and natural gas averaged $6.60 per million BTU.

Primary leaves several races undecided

The races for U.S. Senate and House seats, four state offices, 11 legislative seats and the Republican nomination for Oklahoma County District attorney are all headed to Aug. 23 runoff elections — which means surviving candidates must find ways to keep voters' attention for two more months.

