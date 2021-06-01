 Skip to main content
State's newborn screening, COVID-19 sequencing make complete transitions to lab in Stillwater
State's newborn screening, COVID-19 sequencing make complete transitions to lab in Stillwater

  • Updated
060221-tul-nws-healthlab-p1

A Public Health Lab employee is shown at his work station in the old lab in Oklahoma City. The lab is transitioning to a new home in Stillwater.

 The Oklahoman file

The state's newborn screening and COVID-19 genomic sequencing have fully transitioned to the Public Health Lab's new location in Stillwater, Oklahoma State Department of Health officials announced Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Travis Kirkpatrick expects COVID-19 sequencing to ramp up more in the coming months, he said in a virtual news conference. He said the Public Health Lab helped identify the B.1.617 strain — first found in India — early in Oklahoma.

"Ultimately, this allows us to improve our ability to track the community spread and determine the necessary response for the health and safety of Oklahomans," Kirkpatrick said.

Gov. Kevin Stitt in October announced a controversial decision to uproot the Public Health Lab from Oklahoma City and move it to Stillwater before the end of 2020 and pair it with the creation of a pandemic center.

About two weeks ago, OSDH confirmed that Dr. Michael Kayser had submitted his resignation letter in mid-April after only four months as the project's director but that he agreed to stay in a lower capacity until a replacement is hired.

"While we're sad to see him go, we are fortunate to have had someone with his strong credentials and national experience to stand up a new lab and the Oklahoma Pandemic Center for Innovation and Excellence," Kirkpatrick said.

Officials anticipate that sexually transmitted infections testing will be fully moved from Oklahoma City to Stillwater by June 15 and rabies testing by August.

Of testing that has been outsourced in its transition from Oklahoma City, mycology and microbiology — such as for E.coli, meningitis and salmonella — are expected to return to the state lab July 1. Tuberculosis testing is slated to return in the fall.

"We do not anticipate any interruption in services, and we took these steps to ensure that that would not be the case for patients or for hospitals," Kirkpatrick said. "There will not be an increase in the Public Health Lab's budget as a result of this outsourcing."

