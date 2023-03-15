Unexpectedly strong oil and gas tax collections continued to push Oklahoma's general revenue fund receipts higher in February, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services said Wednesday.

General revenue is state government's primary operating fund.

OMES said general revenue for February totaled $501.4 million, or 25% more than expected and 13.3% above February 2022's collections.

For the first eight months of fiscal year 2023, deposits to the general revenue fund totaled $5.7 billion, or $968.7 million above the estimate on which the current budget is based and $569.9 million above collections for the same period a year ago.

That means only a swift and sudden economic downturn would prevent the state from finishing the budget year with a substantial revenue surplus.

OMES said the state has already hit the $230 million cap on the Revenue Stabilization Fund, the smaller of the state's two "overflow" accounts. That $230 million is not included in the year's general revenue totals.

The RSF balance is around $400 million.

The larger Constitutional Reserve Fund, commonly known as the Rainy Day Fund, has over $1 billion and is likely to rise considerably at the current pace of revenue collections.

"February GRF numbers show the state to be in a good position for a significant contribution to the Rainy Day Fund at the end of fiscal year 2023," state Chief Operating Officer and Interim OMES Director John Suter said in a news release. "The exact contribution amount is still being determined and will rely heavily on key revenue factors during the remainder of the fiscal year, such as natural gas prices that have recently declined. Regardless, it has been a record setting first eight months of collections for the state."

The record-breaking revenue is driven largely by gross production taxes on oil and gas, the state's No. 3 revenue source. For the past eight months, collections have exceeded projections by 82% — some $335.2 million.

State income tax receipts, the No. 1 revenue source, are also much higher than expected. At $2.36 billion, they are $495 million, or 26%, above the estimate.

Compared to the first eight months of the last fiscal year, however, income tax revenue is up a more modest 9.6% and was actually 5.3% lower in February than in the same month a year ago.

Use and sales tax, the state's No. 2 revenue source and the primary revenue for municipalities, continued to grow at a slower pace than the others, with use taxes in particular flattening in February.

