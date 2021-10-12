State's general revenue receipts far exceed September projections by nearly 20%

Allocations to Oklahoma's general revenue fund continued to run far ahead of projections in September as the state's economy continues to fight through the lingering effects of COVID-19.

General revenue receipts were $672.2 million, or 18.3% above projections and 19.4% above the same month a year ago. Collections are 16.1% above the budgeted amount for the first three months of fiscal year 2022, which began July 1.

The general revenue fund is the state's primary operating account.

“Again we see Oklahoma’s economy proving strength and resilience,” said Steven Harpe, the state's chief operating officer and Office of Management and Enterprise Services executive director. “In addition to low unemployment, the oil and gas industry continues to show signs of strong recovery. I am encouraged by this sustained progress and overall fiscal outlook."

All major revenue categories were up by double digits above the previous year the projections.

Net income taxes were $354.1 million, 20% above the estimate, and sales taxes, the other leading revenue source, came in at $199.3 million, or 20.3% higher than expected.

Use taxes, which are essentially sales taxes on goods purchased out of state, added another $33 million.

As is often the case, the most dramatic change was seen in in oil and gas taxes, where rising wellhead prices caused receipts of $43.6 million to nearly double projections.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.