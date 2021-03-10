State's general revenue meets expectations for February

Deposits to the state’s primary operating account remained on track in February thanks to income tax payments that were nearly twice what had been expected, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services said Tuesday.

“We remain encouraged by year-to-date collections, as totals remain higher than original estimates,” said OMES Executive Director Steven Harpe.

General revenue deposits totaled $349.8 million for February, which was .05% above the projected amount.

The total is $22.5 million, or 6.9%, above collections in February of 2020.

Total GRF collections through the first eight months of fiscal year 2021 are $4.3 billion, which is $11.1 million, or .3%, above the estimate, and $99.4 million, or 2.4%, above prior year collections for the same period.

Individual income tax collections were $91.6, or 91.5% above projections.

Sales tax receipts, the state’s other major revenue stream, were slightly below projections but 6.5% more than the same month a year ago.

