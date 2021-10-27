State's first two scheduled executions temporarily blocked by federal appeals court

At issue is the state’s three-drug protocol for executions. The state uses Midazolam as a sedative, vecuronium bromide as a paralytic and to stop breathing, and potassium chloride to stop the heart.

The group of death-row inmates has continued to challenge the use of Midazolam. That challenge is pending in federal court, where a judge has set a trial for February.

“The Tenth Circuit did the right thing by blocking Mr. Grant’s execution Thursday,” said Dale Baich, one of the attorneys for the inmates. “Today’s order should prevent the state from carrying out executions until the federal district court addresses credible expert criticisms it identified in Oklahoma’s execution procedures.

“Those issues will be carefully reviewed by the court at the trial scheduled in February.”

A statement from Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor’s office indicated that the stay order had been received and that the 10th Circuit’s decision would be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“We are hopeful that the Supreme Court will vacate the stay so that justice can finally be served for the people of Oklahoma, including the families of the victims of these horrific crimes,” the statement reads.