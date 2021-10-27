State's first two scheduled executions temporarily blocked by federal appeals court

OKLAHOMA CITY — The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday stayed the executions of John Marion Grant and Julius Jones.
Grant was scheduled to die Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester for the 1998 stabbing death of Dick Connor Correctional Center employee Gay Carter.
He would have been the first person executed by the state in nearly seven years after it put lethal injections on hold in January 2015.
Jones was set for execution Nov. 18 for the 1999 shooting death of Paul Howell of Edmond.
The stays come as a group of death-row inmates is challenging the state’s execution protocol in federal court.
Grant and Jones were among those offenders who were removed from the federal lawsuit for failing to designate an alternative method of execution.
The 10th Circuit appeals court reinstated them to the lawsuit, but a federal judge on Monday declined to stay their executions. They appealed that decision to the 10th Circuit.
In its order granting the temporary stays, the appellate court said nothing in case law requires a prisoner to designate an alternative method of execution.
The offenders “risk being unable to present what may be a viable Eighth Amendment claim to the federal courts before they are executed using the method they have challenged.”
At issue is the state’s three-drug protocol for executions. The state uses Midazolam as a sedative, vecuronium bromide as a paralytic and to stop breathing, and potassium chloride to stop the heart.
The group of death-row inmates has continued to challenge the use of Midazolam. That challenge is pending in federal court, where a judge has set a trial for February.
“The Tenth Circuit did the right thing by blocking Mr. Grant’s execution Thursday,” said Dale Baich, one of the attorneys for the inmates. “Today’s order should prevent the state from carrying out executions until the federal district court addresses credible expert criticisms it identified in Oklahoma’s execution procedures.
“Those issues will be carefully reviewed by the court at the trial scheduled in February.”
A statement from Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor’s office indicated that the stay order had been received and that the 10th Circuit’s decision would be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“We are hopeful that the Supreme Court will vacate the stay so that justice can finally be served for the people of Oklahoma, including the families of the victims of these horrific crimes,” the statement reads.
It was unclear Wednesday why the 10th Circuit’s stay order applied only to Grant and Jones and not several other inmates who have execution dates scheduled before the February trial in federal court.
The state halted its use of the death penalty in 2015 after the problematic executions of Clayton Lockett and Charles Warner. Lockett died of a heart attack 43 minutes after his April 2014 execution began, officials said at the time. An incorrect drug was included in the lethal-injection cocktail used for Warner’s January 2015 execution, reports indicate.