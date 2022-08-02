State Veterans Affairs nurses to get raises

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs on Tuesday announced the largest pay increase for nursing staff in agency history.

The pay hikes range from 10% to 23% and average $12,385 yearly per nurse, according to the agency.

The raises come from a legislative appropriation of $1.276 million and agency operating funds, said Joel Kintsel, executive director of the department.

The raises will go to 210 nurses, Kintsel said.

Currently, the agency is short 177 nurses but has used contract nurses to fill the void, “which is very, very expensive,” Kintsel said.

He said he hopes the raises will help recruit and retain nurses who are state employees.

Future raises will address compensation for other caregivers, he said.

In the past year, agency leadership has announced several new initiatives to bridge the gap between state and private-sector compensation levels.

The initiatives include referral incentives, skill-based pay for advanced training and certification, and student loan repayment.

“However, more is needed to attract and retain the best nurses in the business to care for our veterans in a highly competitive labor market,” said Sarah Lane, Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs deputy director.

“These raises are intended to convey to our current team members that we are grateful for your commitment to serving veterans and to prospective team members that ODVA cares for those who care for our veterans.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of veterans centers saw outbreaks of the illness and had patients who died from it.