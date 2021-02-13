State unemployment fund sunk more than 90 percent during pandemic, OESC director says

As critical as the $100 million from the CARES Act was, there has been some criticism that it wasn’t more. The 25% in Leewright’s bill would have yielded $300 million from Oklahoma’s share of coronavirus relief, and a report on the unemployment fund by the Legislative Office of Financial Transparency said a few million dollars more earlier in the crisis would have likely prevented employer rates from rising to the maximum allowed by law this year.

In either event, Oklahoma employers are likely to be paying higher rates for several years to come. The good news is that those rates are still among the lowest in the country, and that to date Oklahoma hasn’t had to borrow money to maintain the fund.

“That’s what’s happened in most states,” said Leewright.

Zumwalt said Oklahoma paid out $4.1 billion in unemployment benefits between March 1, 2020, and the end of January. Some amount of that went to fraudsters who infested the system at the outset and not only stole money but identities as well.

That, in turn, delayed — in some cases for months — the payment of legitimate claims.