State unemployment fund sunk more than 90 percent during pandemic, OESC director says

The trust fund from which Oklahomans’ unemployment benefits are paid shrank more than 90 percent from last March to the start of February 2021, but officials think it will survive the current crisis — as long as there’s not another one right behind it.
“If we collect all the premiums the rate anticipates, the trust fund should end (the fiscal year) with a positive balance,” said Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Director Shelley Zumwalt. “That said, that is if we collect all the money associated with the rates for 2021.”
So perhaps beneficiaries and the businesses who ultimately pay for unemployment benefits can relax just a little bit.
As long as COVID-19 isn’t resurgent. And the economy rebounds. And some other disaster doesn’t befall the state.
Like all states, Oklahoma’s unemployment compensation system was rocked off its joists by the past year’s pandemic. On March 1 last year its trust fund balance surpassed $1.1 billion, making the fund one of the soundest in the nation.
Now the balance is below $100 million, and that’s after two CARES Act infusions totaling that exact amount.
Unemployment benefits are funded through federal and state taxes paid by employers. Oklahoma’s tax rate is based on several factors, including the fund balance, which means the past year caused a rate hike on Jan. 1.
While certainly unwelcome for businesses struggling to stay afloat in the pandemic, that hike — from a few tenths of a percent to 2 percentage points, with no one paying more than 7.5% total — was not nearly as bad as it would have been without the $100 million from the CARES Act.
State law requires a surcharge of up to 33 1/3% to kick in if the fund drops below $25 million — which it would have without the CARES Act money.
“That would be devastating to businesses, especially in a pandemic,” said Sen. James Leeright, R-Bristow. “It would just put them into a spiral.
Leewright has introduced legislation — Senate Bill 789 — to help avoid that scenario. In emergency situations like the pandemic, it would allow the OESC to claim 25% of any federal relief funds, tap low-interest federal loans and let the fund balance go as low as $10 million before the surcharge provision becomes effective.
Zumwalt said there is little chance beneficiaries would ever stop receiving payments, but under current law the surcharge is unavoidable once the trigger is reached.
“Hitting that trigger is somewhat of an Armageddon scenario for the agency,” she said. “We’ve put many different contingencies in place if that were to happen.”
As critical as the $100 million from the CARES Act was, there has been some criticism that it wasn’t more. The 25% in Leewright’s bill would have yielded $300 million from Oklahoma’s share of coronavirus relief, and a report on the unemployment fund by the Legislative Office of Financial Transparency said a few million dollars more earlier in the crisis would have likely prevented employer rates from rising to the maximum allowed by law this year.
In either event, Oklahoma employers are likely to be paying higher rates for several years to come. The good news is that those rates are still among the lowest in the country, and that to date Oklahoma hasn’t had to borrow money to maintain the fund.
“That’s what’s happened in most states,” said Leewright.
Zumwalt said Oklahoma paid out $4.1 billion in unemployment benefits between March 1, 2020, and the end of January. Some amount of that went to fraudsters who infested the system at the outset and not only stole money but identities as well.
That, in turn, delayed — in some cases for months — the payment of legitimate claims.
The OESC and the Oklahoma attorney general’s office say they can’t comment on the extent of the fraud, how many people if any have been charged, and whether any funds have been recovered.
In May, the federal government took over all fraud cases.
In October, though, the World reported that the OESC had identified 370,000 fraudulent claims, of which about 100,000 had resulted in some sort of payment.
Zumwalt said February and March are critical for the fund because the first payments from the higher rates imposed in January aren’t due until April 1.
“I think it’s too early to say whether we’ll be able to replenish the fund with the (new) rate,” Zumwalt said. “When we see what comes in after (April 1), we’ll have a better idea.”
Featured video: