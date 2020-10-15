State unemployment claims dip below 5,000 as probe into fraudulent claims continues

Early on in the pandemic, the state’s antiquated computer system for handling unemployment claims was swamped with both legitimate and fraudulent claims.

At its peak in early May, nearly 94,000 initial claims for benefits were filed in just one week.

Prior to the pandemic, the state typically saw between 1,500 and 2,500 initial claims filed during a week's time.

In many cases, fraudsters have filed claims seeking benefits for hundreds of fake employees.

But many workers have reported that their legitimate claims have been caught up in the state’s fraud net.

The OESC, for its part, said it has paid out about 100,000 claims that were initially marked as fraudulent.

That leaves about 270,000 claims for state or federal jobless benefits still marked as fraudulent.

“It’s possible that if their legitimate claim was marked as fraudulent, then they have not been paid,” an OESC spokesman said. “OESC is working to ensure that all eligible claimants receive their benefits.”

Since May, federal investigators have assumed the lead role probing bogus claims for unemployment benefits in Oklahoma and other states.