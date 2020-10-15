State unemployment claims dip below 5,000 as probe into fraudulent claims continues

As the state continues working to clear a backlog of claims flagged as potentially fraudulent, first-time unemployment insurance claims in Oklahoma dipped below 5,000 last week.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 4,840 initial claims for unemployment benefits were filed in Oklahoma for the week ending Saturday.
That’s nearly 1,000 fewer initial claims than were filed the prior week, when 5,780 claims were filed, according to revised, unseasonably adjusted figures from the Labor Department.
The four-week moving average for initial claims also declined for the 16th consecutive week.
“These downward trending numbers are encouraging because they indicate that more Oklahomans are finding employment,” said Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt.
“Despite the promising numbers, we are continuing to work tirelessly to provide Oklahomans the support they need. We know many Oklahomans are still struggling, so as we enter the last quarter of the year, we are focusing on measures to ensure the claims process is more efficient and secure, while shifting to proactively help connect Oklahoma employers with those seeking employment.”
Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission estimates that since the COVID-19 pandemic began about 370,000 claims for state or federal unemployment benefits have been held up due to concerns that they could be fraudulent.
Early on in the pandemic, the state’s antiquated computer system for handling unemployment claims was swamped with both legitimate and fraudulent claims.
At its peak in early May, nearly 94,000 initial claims for benefits were filed in just one week.
Prior to the pandemic, the state typically saw between 1,500 and 2,500 initial claims filed during a week's time.
In many cases, fraudsters have filed claims seeking benefits for hundreds of fake employees.
But many workers have reported that their legitimate claims have been caught up in the state’s fraud net.
The OESC, for its part, said it has paid out about 100,000 claims that were initially marked as fraudulent.
That leaves about 270,000 claims for state or federal jobless benefits still marked as fraudulent.
“It’s possible that if their legitimate claim was marked as fraudulent, then they have not been paid,” an OESC spokesman said. “OESC is working to ensure that all eligible claimants receive their benefits.”
Since May, federal investigators have assumed the lead role probing bogus claims for unemployment benefits in Oklahoma and other states.
Federal officials were brought in after initial investigations by state officials efforts found that an undetermined number of fake claims originated outside the state and even outside the United States.
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General declined to comment on its ongoing probe of unemployment fraud.
While state and federal officials continue investigating claims flagged as fraudulent, an estimated 70,832 claims for continuing unemployment benefits were processed by state officials during the week ending Oct. 3. That’s over 17,000 fewer than were reported the prior week. Continuing claims occur after an initial claim is filed and the individual has experienced a week of unemployment.
The OESC also saw 880 initial claims for benefits under the temporary, federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program during the week ending Saturday. That’s 100 more than were filed the prior week, according to the Department of Labor weekly report.
Nationwide, about 898,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits were filed last week, according to seasonally adjusted data. That’s a 53,000 increase in claims from the prior week, according to the Labor Department.
Information about fraudulent jobless claims and how to report them can be found on Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter's state COVID-19 fraud webpage, oag.ok.gov/coronavirus-fraud-resources.
