State treasurer reports sharp drop in income tax receipts for Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Year-over-year state income tax receipts contracted sharply in October, leading an overall slide in gross receipts to the state treasury, officials said Thursday.

“We are experiencing the spillover effect of the pandemic as it chills global demand for oil and gas,” said state Treasurer Randy McDaniel. “When the energy industry is down in Oklahoma, it reduces economic activity across the state, including earned income and consumer spending.”

Gross receipts are all taxes paid to the state treasury, including those collected on behalf of local governments and money later returned to taxpayers as refunds and rebates.

October gross receipts totaled $1.1 billion in October, which was $47 million or 4.1% less than for the same month a year ago.

Personal income tax receipts were off 7.5%, or $28 million, from the same month a year ago. Personal income and sales taxes are the two largest sources of state revenue.