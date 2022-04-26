OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department canceled its contract with Swadley’s Bar-B-Q on Monday due to “suspected fraudulent activity and questionable business practices,” the agency announced in a statement.
Just In
State Tourism Department cancels contract with Swadley's over suspected fraud
- Dave Cathey The Oklahoman
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson questions tax cuts "while we are moving $698 million into a rebate package," paid for up front out of state savings of about $2 billion.
"Some people say (the) reservations exist for all purposes. That's the big question we want resolved. ... That means I'm not the governor of eastern Oklahoma," Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a visit to Tulsa World.
Tulsa insurance executive Mark Tedford doesn’t officially join the Oklahoma House of Representatives until November, but he can already start …
April Grace, Jena Nelson, John Cox, and Ryan Walters all appeared at a Tuesday evening online candidate forum hosted by Oklahoma PTA. #oklaed
Enoch Kelly Haney, the former Seminole Nation Chief who served in the state Legislature, ran for governor and had his art showcased around the…
In debating a $698 million incentive package to lure a $3 billion to $5 billion electric vehicle battery factory to Pryor, no one in the Oklah…
House Bill 4455 is designed to attract a major manufacturer to the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor. The state reportedly is trying to lure a Panasonic electric battery plant there.
Senate Bill 1708, by Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, would allow employee licenses for grocery and convenience store workers as young as 16. If signed by Stitt, the measure would mean underage checkers would no longer have to call on older workers to ring up alcohol sales.
Oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court are scheduled for Wednesday in a case with both tribal and state sovereignty implications.
Gov. Kevin Stitt and 2nd District Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin were among the first to submit their paperwork.