State to review disability aid list in hopes of eliminating 13-year wait

OKLAHOMA CITY — When Chris Hobbs added his son, Brooks, to the state’s waiting list for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities, he was thinking about the help his son might need when he graduates from high school.
With nearly 6,000 Oklahomans on the list and a 13-year wait for services, Hobbs knew help wouldn’t come immediately.
But as the Oklahoma Department of Human Services undertakes a review of the waiting list with the goal of eliminating it entirely, there’s hope Brooks and other Oklahomans who have waited years for help could qualify for services sooner rather than later.
“It is 100% the goal to eliminate the waiting list and for families to actually have services that they need — services that they want and that meet their needs,” said Samantha Galloway, Department of Human Services chief of staff.
Brooks, 8, is deaf and has mild cerebral palsy stemming from a diagnosis of congenital cytomegalovirus, which is a virus that is passed from a pregnant mother to her unborn child.
At age 6, Brooks was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, thus qualifying him for home and community-based services provided through Medicaid. However, he can’t receive those services until the state helps those ahead of him on the list, which operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We have a great support system in place,” Hobbs said. “So, when we look at what his needs are, we’re looking at the long term.
“His needs are being met right now with where he’s at mentally, physically and medically. It’s when he ages out of school, he’s probably going to need some job coaching, some support and some employment.”
The Department of Human Services recently contracted with Liberty of Oklahoma Corp. to conduct an extensive review of the state’s waiting list. By January, agency officials plan to present to Gov. Kevin Stitt and state lawmakers a concrete cost estimate to eliminate the list entirely.
In recent years, state lawmakers have appropriated about $2 million annually to reduce the list, but the agency still falls short of being able to help everyone awaiting services.
DHS has previously estimated that eliminating the waiting list could cost $50 million to $60 million. Now Galloway said she thinks those figures are high.
The agency will pay Liberty about $8.5 million for the five-year assessment.
Liberty’s review will be unlike any undertaken before, Galloway said.
The company will reach out to every family on the waiting list to ask about their specific needs in order to determine how much it will cost the state to help every person on the list. Liberty also will try to direct families to services they can access in the meantime, she said.
“There have been broad assessments historically, but we have never truly assessed each human on the waiting list to find out what their needs and wants are,” Galloway said.
Previous reviews of the waiting list were essentially cleanup jobs to clear off the names of people who had died or moved out of state or whose needs had changed. In 2011, the agency surveyed roughly 10% of families on the waiting list, with a follow-up survey two years later.
Hobbs, who has worked at the Department of Human Services for more than a decade, said he’s hopeful about the assessment.
“Brooks may not need services until he’s older, but we don’t know what tomorrow brings,” he said. “Just the idea that services may be available sooner rather than later if we need it, that gives me hope.”
During the state budget process this year, top Republican legislators said they are committed to eliminating the waiting list.
But the GOP-led Oklahoma Legislature came under fire from disability advocates over a new law that requires that people with intellectual or developmental disabilities live in Oklahoma for five years before they can apply for community-based services.
Lawmakers said the residency requirement will prevent out-of-state residents from flocking to Oklahoma for help after the state clears its waiting list.