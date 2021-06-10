State to review disability aid list in hopes of eliminating 13-year wait

“We have a great support system in place,” Hobbs said. “So, when we look at what his needs are, we’re looking at the long term.

“His needs are being met right now with where he’s at mentally, physically and medically. It’s when he ages out of school, he’s probably going to need some job coaching, some support and some employment.”

The Department of Human Services recently contracted with Liberty of Oklahoma Corp. to conduct an extensive review of the state’s waiting list. By January, agency officials plan to present to Gov. Kevin Stitt and state lawmakers a concrete cost estimate to eliminate the list entirely.

In recent years, state lawmakers have appropriated about $2 million annually to reduce the list, but the agency still falls short of being able to help everyone awaiting services.

DHS has previously estimated that eliminating the waiting list could cost $50 million to $60 million. Now Galloway said she thinks those figures are high.

The agency will pay Liberty about $8.5 million for the five-year assessment.

Liberty’s review will be unlike any undertaken before, Galloway said.