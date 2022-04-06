State tax revenue hits record high for March

Tax payments to Oklahoma's state treasury last month totaled $1.38 billion — a record for March, state Treasurer Randy McDaniel said Wednesday.

“The level of growth we’ve seen recently shows the state economy is hitting on all cylinders, even when accounting for inflationary pressure,” McDaniel said in a press release. “With unemployment at a record low, more Oklahomans are finding work, which is helping deliver exceptional economic results.”

Gross receipts to the treasury are all taxes paid to the state, including those collected on behalf of local governments and money returned to taxpayers as rebates and refunds.

March's figure was 23% above the same month a year ago, with gross production taxes hitting a record $165.3 million. That was 82% above the previous year.

Gross income tax receipts were $490.1 million, a 78% increase over the prior year, while sales and use tax revenue more than doubled to $526.2 million.

That is particularly good news for municipal governments, which rely heavily on those sources.

Motor vehicle taxes were $82.5 million, up slightly, and all other taxes totaled $119.1 million, down slightly.

In a related matter, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported slight increases in both employment and unemployment in Oklahoma and Tulsa as the overall labor force grew — a promising sign for employers struggling to find workers.

The bureau said about 10,000 more people statewide were working or looking for work in February than in January.

The Tulsa metro workforce grew by about 3,300.

Unemployment edged up 0.1% in both the state and Tulsa, to 3.1% and 3.2% respectively.

At the same time, non-farm payrolls grew by more than 17,000 statewide from January to February and by 5,700 in the Tulsa metro area.

