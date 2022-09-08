State tax revenue continues to grow

State tax revenue continued growing at a record pace in August, Oklahoma Treasurer Randy McDaniel said Thursday.

McDaniel said gross receipts of $1.37 billion for August set an all-time high for the month and brought the 12-month total to $16.82 billion, also a record.

That's good news for local as well as state governments because gross receipts include taxes collected by the state on behalf of local governments — chiefly sales and use taxes.

“Gross receipts paint a positive picture of Oklahoma’s economy during a time many people find challenging,” McDaniel said in a news release. “Inflation, while moderating from a few months ago, remains a concern. Even so, the fundamentals of our economy remain strong with low unemployment and rising personal income.”

August collections were 17.2% higher than for the same month a year ago, driven largely by a near-doubling of gross production revenue and a sharp increase in income tax receipts. Twelve-month receipts were up 17.7%.

The rising receipts are likely to increase pressure on lawmakers to enact further tax cuts — or increase spending for such things as common education, which received virtually no appropriations increase for the current fiscal year, or one-time capital expenditures.

Appropriators remain cautious about outright tax cuts, citing the budget failures of just a few years ago. The state currently has reserves of roughly $2.8 billion, or roughly 40% of this year's general revenue expenditures.

The highest-flying source of revenue, gross production taxes, historically is also among the most unreliable. In August, the state collected $205.6 million from oil and gas taxes, or just under half the previous month.

Those receipts were from June sales, McDaniel's office said, when West Texas Intermediate Crude averaged $114.84 a barrel and natural gas was at $7.70 per million BTU.

At midday Thursday, WTI was going for $97.40 and natural gas was at about $8.

Sales and use taxes, the primary revenue source for the state's municipalities and one of the two main sources for state government, were $589.9 million in August, up 9.5%. Use tax receipts, though still much smaller than those for sales taxes, continue to grow at a faster pace.

Income tax receipts, the state's other major revenue source, were $845.1 million in August, an increase of 16.9%.

Income tax figures include money to be returned to taxpayers as refunds and rebates.

Among other revenue sources, medical marijuana receipts continue to decline. They were off nearly $1 million, or 17.5%, in August and have declined 13% over the past year.

