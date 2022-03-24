 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Supreme Court turns down lawsuit challenging special election

  Updated
The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Thursday denied Enid attorney Stephen Jones' application for original jurisdiction in his lawsuit to stop a planned special election for U.S. senator.

Attorney Stephen Jones

Jones

One day after hearing oral arguments on the matter, the court issued a one-sentence order on which all nine justices concurred.

During Wednesday's hearing, several justices asked Jones why he didn't take his case to the federal courts due to his argument revolving around the U.S. Constitution.

"The oral arguments convinced them this was it was best to avoid," Jones said be telephone.

Jones said he has not decided whether to pursue the case in another venue.

Thursday's order is silent on the merits of Jones' claim that, under the 17th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, the election to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe can't occur until Inhofe actually leaves office.

Last month, Inhofe submitted an "irrevocable resignation" stating his intent to leave office at the end of this Congress early next year. That was intended to comply with a state law passed last year that provides for appointments and special elections to fill U.S. Senate vacancies.

The law put into statute a practice Oklahoma has used twice before, in 1994 and 2014, to fill expected U.S. Senate vacancies before the incumbents actually left office.

Jones says the 17th Amendment does not allow for such a process. The Amendment, adopted in 1912 to move selection of U.S. senators from state legislatures to popular vote, prescribes methods of replacement "when vacancies occur."

It was not immediately known whether Jones will pursue his challenge in another venue.

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

