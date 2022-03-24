 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Supreme Court hears arguments over special election for Inhofe's seat

Oklahoma State Capitol (copy)

The inside of the Oklahoma Supreme Court is pictured at the Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City on Feb 16.

 Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday in a case over the timing of the special election to fill the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Jim Inhofe.

Click here to read the story at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

Oklahoma House rings up $500 million in proposed tax cuts

Oklahoma House rings up $500 million in proposed tax cuts

The House also passed and sent to the Senate more than a half-dozen potential state questions, most of them aimed in one way or another at ballot access, and passed an anti-abortion rights bill patterned after one Texas enacted and has thus far survived court challenges.

