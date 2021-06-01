State Supreme Court halts implementation of managed care for Medicaid

Oklahoma currently operates a fee-for-service program.

The court found that there was no express grant of legislative authority to move to managed care. It also found that state law does not already authorize it.

The Legislature "did not intend to give carte blanche authority to the OHCA (Oklahoma Health Care Authority) to create managed care plans,” the order says.

Furthermore, the court held that the passage of State Question 802, through which Oklahoma voters expanded Medicaid, did not authorize managed care.

Charlie Hannema, a Stitt spokesman, said that “our legal team is still reviewing the Supreme Court’s opinion, and we don’t have anything further at this time.”

Dr. Mary Clarke, Oklahoma State Medical Association president, said the ruling is an important victory for transparency in government and Oklahoma taxpayers.

Physicians were virtually united against managed care, said Allison LeBoeuf, Oklahoma Osteopathic Association executive director.

“Oklahomans are best served when medical decisions are made between doctor and patient, and without interference from insurance bureaucrats,” LeBoeuf said.