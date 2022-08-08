 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State superintendent candidate April Grace says experience matters

  • Updated
  • 0

Experience matters, says Republican state superintendent of public instruction candidate April Grace. Take Oklahoma’s adventure with federal COVID relief money for education, she said.

Speaking Monday evening at the Tulsa Press Club, Grace was asked to analyze the imbroglio in which the federal government is asking for COVID-related education funds back from the state and the state is suing its private vendor.

“No. 1, you don’t give a no-bid contract,” said Grace, whose Aug. 23 runoff opponent, Ryan Walters, was largely responsible for the program.

“Secondly, it’s making sure you understand federal regulations and what’s required and what’s allowed for those dollars,” she said.

“The federal audit (from the U.S. Department of Education Office of Inspector General) seemed pretty specific that the appropriate steps were not taken.”

People are also reading…

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

Grace has been superintendent of Shawnee Public Schools since 2016, was the Oklahoma Superintendent of the Year in 2021 and has been an educator for 33 years.

She says that’s what sets her apart from Walters, a 37-year-old former teacher with no administration experience but who has been state secretary of education the past two years.

It is “dangerous for the future … of our state,” she said, to put someone in the state superintendent’s position who does not “have that understanding of how schools operate and what actually needs to happen to move schools forward.”

“Quite honestly, I don’t think my opponent has that. I just don’t. He’s never led anything. He’s never managed anything, and he doesn’t have any actual solutions or plans about Oklahoma education.”

Grace resisted being drawn into the dispute involving Tulsa and Mustang public schools and and the State Board of Education over an alleged violation of the state’s “no controversial subjects” rule that resulted in a downgrade of TPS’ accreditation. She doesn’t, she said, have enough information.

Tulsa Public Schools was accredited with a warning for the next year at a recent state school board meeting based on an assertion that an August 2021 professional development session on implicit bias was not in compliance with House Bill 1775.

The law prohibits teaching that one race or sex is inherently superior to another. It also prohibits causing a student to feel guilty or uncomfortable because of their race or gender, as well as teaching that anyone is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive.

Under the law, a violation of HB 1775 is considered a deficiency with respect to accreditation, not cause for a “warning.”

After some prodding, Grace said what took place “was not the normal process. The normal process would be deficiency, opportunity to correct, etc. There’s a process.”

Grace and Walters disagree on some policy matters, most notably using tax money for private schools. Grace said public schools are already underfunded, while Walters is a vocal proponent of the state’s subsidizing private school tuition and home schooling.

<&rule>

Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Tulsa Public Schools targeted by state leaders

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Republican Senate candidates defend Trump, endorse federal abortion ban

Republican Senate candidates defend Trump, endorse federal abortion ban

About the only things on which 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin and former Oklahoma Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon disagreed were whether the United States should have sent $40 million in aid to Ukraine and which of them is best suited to replace U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe when he retires early next year.

Watch Now: Related Video

France ponders options for beluga whale in Seine river

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert