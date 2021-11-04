 Skip to main content
State sues Biden administration over vaccine mandate for federal contractors
State sues Biden administration over vaccine mandate for federal contractors

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to overturn President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 mandate for federal contractors.

“Biden’s vaccine mandates are a clear abuse of power,” O’Connor said in a press release. “He does not have the authority to make health care decisions for Oklahomans.”

The office has hired outside attorneys to help with the suit, which was filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.

The state, Gov. Kevin Stitt and O’Connor are named as plaintiffs.

The suit seeks to put the mandate on hold pending the outcome of the case.

O’Connor asked the court to declare the mandate invalid and unconstitutional. He is also seeking to recover the costs of the litigation, including attorney fees.

​This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Video: Gov. Kevin Stitt addresses Biden vaccine mandates

Oct. 14, 2021 video. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he does not support requiring the COVID-19 vaccine.
