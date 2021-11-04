State sues Biden administration over vaccine mandate for federal contractors

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to overturn President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 mandate for federal contractors.

“Biden’s vaccine mandates are a clear abuse of power,” O’Connor said in a press release. “He does not have the authority to make health care decisions for Oklahomans.”

The office has hired outside attorneys to help with the suit, which was filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.

The state, Gov. Kevin Stitt and O’Connor are named as plaintiffs.

The suit seeks to put the mandate on hold pending the outcome of the case.

O’Connor asked the court to declare the mandate invalid and unconstitutional. He is also seeking to recover the costs of the litigation, including attorney fees.

​This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Video: Gov. Kevin Stitt addresses Biden vaccine mandates

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.