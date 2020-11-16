State senators are sworn in differently than House members after positive cases revealed

That was a sad day for her, but she said she is “moving on to a new chapter but never forgetting where I came from, which was a classroom, and the reason I am here, which is the students and the teachers in those classrooms,” Dossett said.

She joins her brother, Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, in the upper chamber.

She replaces Gary Stanislawski, R-Tulsa, who could not seek another term to Senate District 35 due to term limits.

Sen. Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa, defeated incumbent Allison Ikley-Freeman, D-Tulsa, in the race for Senate District 37.

“It is an awesome moment,” Rogers said. “It is eye opening. It means a lot.”

Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, was sworn in for his second term in Senate District 39.

He said the experience was an incredible honor and quite humbling.

“It is emotionally deep,” Rader said. “Then you think again what a great country it is that allows people to throw their hat in the ring and go try to be part of the government. It is just a wonderful, wonderful country.”

Sen. Joe Newhouse, R-Tulsa, took his second oath of office to serve Senate District 25 after running unopposed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}