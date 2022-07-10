State Senate Republican PAC to pay for impermissible contributions plus fine

OKLAHOMA CITY — A political action committee that worked to get Republicans elected to the state Senate has agreed to pay $62,750 to the state, according to a settlement agreement with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission released Friday.

The Republican Senatorial Committee agreed to pay $37,750 for impermissible contributions it accepted, according to the settlement agreement, as well as a $25,000 civil penalty.

The funds will go to the state’s general revenue fund.

The political action committee also agreed to dissolve, according to the settlement agreement.

Jeff Starling is listed as the PAC’s chairman and signed the settlement agreement.

“We are happy to work with the Ethics Commission to resolve this and put it behind us,” Starling said.

In the past, State President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, accepted contributions from the political action committee and was paid for consulting services, according to reports filed with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission.

“We will still have a political operation,” Treat said.

Many of the contributions are five years old, he said.

“These are mainly clerical errors,” Treat said.

Secretary of State and former Senate President Pro Tem Brian Bingman, R-Sapulpa, is listed as a former chairman of the political action committee.

He could not be reached for comment.

