OKLAHOMA CITY — The Senate passed a bill on Wednesday that would make it more difficult for citizen-led initiative petitions to get on the ballot.

Senate Bill 518, by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, passed the Republican-majority Senate by a vote of 38-8. It now heads to the House for consideration.

State Question 820, which sought to legalize recreational marijuana, failed to garner voters' approval on Tuesday, but voters used initiative petitions to expand Medicaid and legalize medical marijuana — proposals the Legislature did not support — in previous recent state questions that got voters' approval.

While critics said SB 518 would make it more difficult to get state questions on Oklahoma ballots, Daniels called it a “pro-active” measure to make sure the process is reliable and secure.

Initiative petitions are filed with the Secretary of State’s Office, and the measure would allow the office to charge up to $750 to cover the cost of the required publication of the proposed state question in a newspaper of general circulation.

Also, the bill would increase the protest period for any state citizen to challenge the signatures or ballot title to 20 days from the current 10 days after publication.

In addition, it would increase to four from the current law's requirement that at least three of the following five "data points" — the signing voter’s legal first name, legal last name, ZIP code, house number, and numerical month and day of birth — on the petition form must be matched to the voter's registration file.

Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, questioned whether the new fee would have a chilling effect on state residents seeking to get something on the ballot, and she said there was no reason to make changes to the current process.

Lawmakers are “constantly chipping away at the process and making it harder and harder for the people to do the initiative-petition process,” Floyd said.

Michelle Tilley, campaign director for the Yes on 820 campaign, said the secretary of state “wanted our input on ways the process could be better and fairer for Oklahomans. Now we see this bill making it harder. It is really outrageous.”

Cindy Alexander, co-leader of the Indivisible Oklahoma Direct Democracy Team, issued a press release after the bill was passed in the Senate on Wednesday, saying that "Oklahoma already has one of the most difficult and complicated paths to the ballot of all states that have an initiative process."

"Since statehood, 445 initiative petitions have been filed but only 95 made it to the ballot and only 31 of those passed at election," she continued. "According to the Indivisible Oklahoma Direct Democracy team, these numbers show that Oklahoma citizens have judiciously used the initiative petition process exactly the way the framers of the Constitution intended."

Alexander said Indivisible Oklahoma also believes that a requirement for petitions to have additional data points verified will make the process take longer and cost taxpayers more money.

An emergency clause, meaning the bill would become law if and when it is signed by the governor, is attached to the bill.

Alexander said "the use of the emergency clause is intended to deny us our constitutional right to a referendum (veto) petition. This is an abuse of power designed to take power from the people."