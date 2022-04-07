State Senate panel advances bill to create trade office in Taiwan

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Senate panel passed a measure Thursday that would create an Oklahoma trade office in Taipei, Taiwan.
The Southeast Asia Trade Office would be within the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.
The Senate Business, Commerce and Tourism Committee passed the House Bill 3166 by a vote of 11-0.
The goal is to facilitate business relationships between Oklahoma and Taiwan, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Brunei, Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia, according to the measure.
Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, said it was a first brick in a path for businesses wishing to move to Oklahoma.
Sen. Michael Brooks, D-Oklahoma City, questioned Pederson about the cost of opening an office in Taiwan, which Pederson said would cost about $250,000.
Brooks also asked about any mechanisms to assess the effectiveness of the office. Pederson said no.
He said the state wouldn’t be building anything, adding that a facility is already available for the state’s use. Seven states already have offices there, he said.
Under questioning from Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City, Pederson said he was uncertain whether Taiwan would be establishing a trade office in Oklahoma.
Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, said 92% of the world’s microchips are made in Taiwan.
Tens of thousands of automobiles are sitting on lots around the country just waiting for a simple processor to go into the onboard computer system so the cars can be delivered to consumers, he said.
“These types of trade relationships have shown the nations that enter into them see a 17% reduction in costs to the consumer in products,” Pugh said.
According to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, Taiwan is currently the United States' ninth-largest goods trading partner, with $90.6 billion in total (two way) goods trade during 2020.
