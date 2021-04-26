 Skip to main content
State Senate Democrats file formal complaint against Sen. Nathan Dahm
State Senate Democrats file formal complaint against Sen. Nathan Dahm

State Senate Democrats are alleging that Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, violated Senate rules with his sexually suggestive comments about Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a letter to Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, says the Democratic Caucus believes that Dahm violated Rule 5-1 of the Senate's Conduct and Ethical Standards.

Rule 5-1 states: "Every Senator shall conduct himself or herself to justify the confidence placed in him or her by the people and, by personal example and admonition to colleagues, shall maintain the integrity and responsibility of his or her office."

Last week Dahm said he was celebrating Earth Day by filing a bill that would outlaw paper drinking straws, a pushback to environmentalists' concerns that plastic straws are damaging the environment, particularly oceans.

Dahm made a reference to Harris and paper straws, and when asked about it by a KTUL reporter, he replied, "In talking with some people, one thing that could be said is that, you know, you can’t use a paper straw for a milkshake, but maybe Kamala Harris could because of her vast experience.”

When asked if that was a reference to oral sex, Dahm did not deny it.

In the mid-90s, Harris dated Willie Brown, a powerful California legislator who went on to become mayor of San Francisco. Brown, who is much older than Harris, was married at the time but, according to reports, had not lived with his wife in more than a decade.

Harris, then in her late 20s, broke off the relationship after about a year. She was later elected district attorney for San Francisco, California attorney general, U.S. senator and U.S. vice president, but detractors frequently bring up the Brown relationship.

Harris has been married to attorney Doug Emhoff since 2014.

