State Senate committee rejects outright abortion ban, approves other restrictions

Four abortion-related bills cleared the Senate Health and Human Services Committee on party-line votes Wednesday, but the panel unanimously rejected an absolute ban.

Senate Bill 495, by Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, would outlaw all forms of abortion and require the Oklahoma attorney general to prosecute it as murder or manslaughter "regardless of any contrary or conflicting federal statute, regulation, treaty, executive order or court ruling."

Oklahoma Republicans generally identify as anti-abortion, but often disagree on what exactly that means. Hamilton's bill, with its direct challenge of federal authority and minimal allowances for extenuating circumstances, apparently went too far for the seven Republicans on the Health and Human Services Committee.

"We all call abortion murder on the campaign trail," Hamilton said. "This act codifies it as such."

