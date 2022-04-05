State Senate committee advances teacher pay hike bill

Pugh said district participation would be optional.
The measure passed by a vote of 9-3 and now heads to the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, a former teacher, voted against the measure.
He said he understands that the measure is a work in progress, but he said he thinks the teacher raises should be funded with new dollars rather than from lottery funds that already are slated for education.
Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, also a former teacher, also voted against the measure.
“It is not new money,” she said. “It is moving existing funds around.”
A companion measure, House Bill 4387, provides details of the raise program. It is to be heard by the Senate Education Committee next week.
Under the measure, an advanced certificate could provide a minimum salary increase of $3,000, while a lead certificate could provide a $5,000 salary increase. A master certificate could provide a $10,000 to $40,000 increase.
In addition to the raises, one-time awards from $1,500 to $5,000 could be paid to a teacher who works in a district where at least 40% of the students are economically disadvantaged or that has an enrollment of fewer than 1,000 students.
“School districts may identify and designate the highest quality teachers for advanced, lead and master certificates,” according to HB 4387.
“Districts shall have local control and flexibility in determining how to evaluate teachers and assign designations, but, at a minimum, the designation system shall include a teacher observation, out-of-classroom time and a student performance component.”
No more than 10% of a district’s teachers may be designated as advanced, lead or master in a given school year, according to the measure.
“When you are creating a master or a lead teacher, that is not just a designation. You have to become that,” Pugh said. “There are some prescribed steps.”
Benefits are partially the pay raise but also the creation of someone who can mentor other teachers, Pugh said.
