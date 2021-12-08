State senate chair ready to appropriate more money to fight federal vaccine mandates

OKLAHOMA CITY — Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson is ready to give additional money to Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor to fight federal vaccine mandates, he said Wednesday.
Thompson's comments were made during a legislative panel at the State Chamber’s Public Affairs Forum at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.
Last session, lawmakers passed House Bill 1236, which allows for legislative review of presidential executive orders and gave the Office of Attorney General $10 million to push back against federal overreach.
O’Connor is involved in five lawsuits challenging vaccine mandates, including one requiring members of the Oklahoma National Guard to get vaccinated.
The amount spent so far was not immediately available.
Chad Warmington, State Chamber president and CEO, said the Legislature was proactive in combating federal overreach with the passage of HB 1236.
“For those constituents out there in some of these districts that think the Legislature hasn’t done anything and we should do more, I would argue we are very proactive,” he said. “We did it last session.”
Warmington said the lawsuits challenging the federal government on federal overreach have gone “exceedingly well.”
Thompson, R-Okemah, said he stood ready to add more to the $10 million already appropriated to combat federal mandates on vaccination.
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, was also on the panel. After the forum, she was asked about giving O’Connor’s office more funds to challenge federal vaccine mandates.
She said it is clear that Gov. Kevin Stitt and O’Connor are running for election on these issues.
Stitt has said he will seek a second term. O’Connor, whom Stitt appointed when Mike Hunter resigned, said he will run for the office he currently holds.
“They think it is going to energize their primary base,” she said. “I think that is why they are leaning into it so hard.”
She said it is disappointing that lawmakers are willing to hand O’Connor’s office more funding when the Legislature already has funded the office at a pretty high level.
“You can’t look at this in a silo,” Virgin said. “We have lots of requests from other agencies that go unaddressed. But this seems to be a blank check giving the attorney general whatever he wants. It makes me wonder where our priorities really are.”