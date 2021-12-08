State senate chair ready to appropriate more money to fight federal vaccine mandates

Thompson, R-Okemah, said he stood ready to add more to the $10 million already appropriated to combat federal mandates on vaccination.

House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, was also on the panel. After the forum, she was asked about giving O’Connor’s office more funds to challenge federal vaccine mandates.

She said it is clear that Gov. Kevin Stitt and O’Connor are running for election on these issues.

Stitt has said he will seek a second term. O’Connor, whom Stitt appointed when Mike Hunter resigned, said he will run for the office he currently holds.

“They think it is going to energize their primary base,” she said. “I think that is why they are leaning into it so hard.”

She said it is disappointing that lawmakers are willing to hand O’Connor’s office more funding when the Legislature already has funded the office at a pretty high level.