Jon Stewart's AppleTV program is called The Problem.

For the episode released Friday, the problem seemed to be state Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow.

"What you're doing is, you're bringing chaos to order," Stewart tells Dahm less than two minutes into a nine-minute segment about Dahm's efforts to deregulate firearms.

That deregulation, Stewart argues during the interview, has not made anybody safer and offers as proof the rising number of gun-related deaths.

"In every other place in your life, you want to bring order," Stewart said. "Guns are the outlier for you."

When Dahm replies that fentanyl and obesity cause many more deaths than guns, Stewart replies, "And you're the guy saying, 'You know what would help (obesity)? Ice cream.'"

Dahm maintained the U.S. Constitution gives the right to bear arms unique standing because of the phrase "shall not be infringed," and that fatherless homes and other social factors are to blame for gun violence, not the guns themselves.

"Eighty percent of school shooters came from either fatherless or broken homes," said Dahm.

"So you would say no guns for fatherless homes," interjected Stewart.

"No, that's not what I'm saying," Dahm replied.

By opposing most forms of gun control, Stewart asserted, Dahm has contributed to making the country less safe for everyone, including law enforcement.

"The person is the threat, not the firearm, not the knife," Dahm said.

Stewart boiled it down for Dahm: "You want to say, 'I'm a Second Amendment purist, and I'm making it safer.' You're not. You're making it more chaotic. And that's not a matter of opinion. That's the truth."

When Stewart asked if requiring voters to register is an infringement, Dahm replied, "Does the right to voting say, 'Shall not be infringed'?"

While the Second Amendment is the only one of the 10 comprising the Bill of Rights with the phrase "shall not be infringed," similar terminology, including "shall make no law" and "shall not be violated," does appear.

Stewart noted Dahm supports a ban on drag show performers reading to children and asked why.

"Because the government does have a right to protect —" Dahm began.

"I'm sorry," Stewart interjected, cupping a hand to his ear.

"Because the government does have a right in certain instances to protect children — " Dahm began again.

"What's the leading cause of death amongst children in this country?" Stewart interjected again. "And I'm going to give you a hint. It's not drag show readings to children."

